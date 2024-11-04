How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Wright State Raiders NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wildcats vs Raiders NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Wright State Raiders (0-0) are looking to open their season with a major upset as they face off against the 23rd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET at Rupp Arena.

The Raiders entered the 2023-24 season with big ambitions but fell short, finishing with an 18-14 record and a 13-7 mark in the Horizon League, landing them in fourth place behind Oakland, Youngstown State, and Green Bay. Wright State’s season ended abruptly with a first-round loss to Northern Kentucky in the conference tournament.

On the other hand, Kentucky finished last season at 23-10 overall and went 13-5 in SEC play, securing second place just behind Tennessee (14-4). Despite their strong run, the Wildcats’ season ended on a disappointing note with early exits in both the SEC and national tournaments.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Wright State Raiders: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Wright State Raiders in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Wright State Raiders on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and Wright State Raiders live on:

National TV channel : ESPNU

: Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Wright State Raiders play-by-play commentary on radio

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky posted an impressive 89 points per game last season, shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range. However, with 14 of their 16 players from last year’s squad departing, Coach Mark Pope had to reassemble the roster primarily through transfers. Leading this new group is Jaxson Robinson, a former BYU guard who averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game under Pope last season. This influx of nine transfers has reshaped Kentucky’s lineup for the upcoming season.

Wright State Raiders team news & key performers

Last season, Wright State averaged 86.5 points per game, shooting an efficient 53% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc. Returning players Brandon Noel and Alex Huibregtse are expected to take on more prominent roles this year, having averaged 14.5 and 12.3 points per game, respectively, in the previous season. The Raiders have also brought in new talent through the transfer portal, adding Michael Imariagbe and Jack Doumbia, along with a promising group of four freshmen, led by Ayden Davis.