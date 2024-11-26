How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Western Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) bring a five-game win run into a home contest with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2), winners of three straight.

Western Kentucky is under new leadership this season, with Hank Plona taking over as head coach after serving as an assistant from 2023 to 2024. While Plona's tenure started shakily with back-to-back losses to Wichita State (91-84) and Grand Canyon University (74-72), the Hilltoppers have since turned things around. They've secured wins against Campbellsville (104-76), Lipscomb (66-61), and Jackson State (79-62).

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are now led by Mark Pope, who steps into the spotlight following John Calipari's remarkable 15-year stint at the helm. Pope arrives from BYU, where he amassed a 110-52 record, including a 49-29 mark in conference play, over five seasons. He inherits a team that went 23-10 (13-5 SEC) last year but suffered a shocking first-round NCAA Tournament loss to No. 14 Oakland (80-76).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Hilltoppers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers live on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky also boasts a balanced offensive attack, with four players averaging over 11 points per game. Otega Oweh, a 6ft 4in junior transfer from Oklahoma, leads the way with 16.2 ppg, followed closely by 6ft 7in Dayton transfer Koby Brea, who averages 16 ppg. In the paint, 7-foot senior Amari Williams, a transfer from Drexel, has been a force, leading the team with 10.8 rebounds per game while contributing 9.6 points per contest.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers team news & key performers

Western Kentucky’s offense has been powered by four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by 6ft 2in senior guard Don McHenry, who is putting up 17.2 points per game. McHenry also led the team last year with 15.1 ppg. The Hilltoppers’ ability to shoot from deep has been a key asset, as they rank 71st nationally with a 37.4% success rate from beyond the arc.