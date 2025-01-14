How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

All eyes will turn to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night as the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (13-3) clash with the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (13-3) in their only scheduled meeting of the season.

Texas A&M enters the contest with a solid 13-3 record, including a 2-1 mark in conference play. Their season began with a setback against UCF, but they rebounded with four consecutive victories. After a ten-point loss to Oregon, the Aggies rattled off an impressive nine-game winning streak, which included notable triumphs over Purdue, Creighton, and Oklahoma. In their most recent outing against Alabama, the Aggies fought hard but couldn’t overcome an early deficit. Trailing 52-44 at halftime, they ultimately fell 94-88.

Meanwhile, Kentucky boasts an identical 13-3 record and is also 2-1 in conference action. The Wildcats roared out of the gate with a 7-0 start before a narrow 70-66 loss to Clemson. They responded with three wins, including key victories over Louisville and Gonzaga. After a loss to Ohio State, they bounced back to defeat Brown and Florida but stumbled again against Georgia. In their last game, Kentucky edged Mississippi State 95-90 in a thrilling contest that saw the lead change multiple times in the final minutes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Texas A&M Aggies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

On the other side, Otega Oweh spearheads Kentucky's offense, leading the team with 15.6 points per game, alongside 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. Lamont Butler is the Wildcats' primary playmaker, averaging 4.6 assists, 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. Completing the backcourt trio, Jaxson Robinson contributes 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

In the paint, Amari Williams leads the Wildcats with 8.4 rebounds per game while also adding 9.9 points and 2.6 assists. He gets support from Andrew Carr, who provides 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

For Texas A&M, Wade Taylor IV has been the team's offensive engine, though he’s missed the last two games and remains questionable for this matchup. Taylor is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. If Taylor is sidelined again, Zhuric Phelps will need to shoulder the scoring load. Phelps contributes 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.4 steals per contest.

In the frontcourt, Pharrel Payne anchors the Aggies with 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He’s joined by Henry Coleman III, who adds 8.6 points and 5.3 boards, and Solomon Washington, who leads the team in rebounding with 6.0 boards per game while chipping in 5.2 points and 1.2 blocks.