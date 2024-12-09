How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Queens NC Royals NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Queens NC NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Queens (NC) Royals (5-3) aim to build on their four-game winning streak as they hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) on December 9, 2024, at Memorial Coliseum. Tip-off will be available on SEC Network+.

The Royals are riding high after a commanding 108-55 victory over Johnson & Wales on Saturday. This marks their third matchup against an SEC opponent this season, having previously suffered defeats to the No. 12 Ole Miss and the No. 1 LSU at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a tough 72-53 loss to the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels. The setback came on the road at Carmichael Arena during the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge last weekend. Both teams will be eager to deliver a strong performance as they square off in this non-conference battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs Queens NC Royals NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Queens NC Royals: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and Queens NC Royals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.

Date Monday, December 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Arena Location Hamden, Connecticut

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Queens NC Royals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and Queens NC Royals live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Queens NC Royals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky boasts an impressive scoring margin of +160, outclassing opponents by an average of 20.0 points per game. The Wildcats are producing 75.0 points per contest, placing them 64th in the nation, while their defense has been equally formidable, conceding just 55.0 points per game, ranking 37th in college basketball. Leading the charge is Clara Strack, who averages 16.5 points per game, placing her 118th among players nationwide.

Queens NC Royals team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Queens (NC) holds a scoring differential of +64, outpacing their rivals by an average of 8.0 points per game. The Royals are scoring 70.1 points per game, ranking 127th in the country, while giving up 62.1 points per contest, which places them 158th defensively. Jordyn Weaver has been the standout performer for Queens, contributing 13.3 points per game, positioning her 310th among college basketball players.