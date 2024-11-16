How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky versus Louisville NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (2-1) are set to face off against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) in Lexington in what promises to be an electrifying clash.

Louisville is determined to continue its dominance in this rivalry, aiming for an eighth consecutive win over Kentucky. However, the Wildcats, under the leadership of new head coach Kenny Brooks, are entering this matchup with renewed confidence and a fresh sense of determination.

The Lady Cats, currently 3-0, are eager to prove they can compete with the best. Meanwhile, Louisville’s season started on a challenging note, as they dropped their opener to No. 5 UCLA in Paris.

That early test might provide Kentucky with some insight into Louisville's style of play, though this matchup will still be a formidable challenge. Historically, Louisville has had the upper hand in this rivalry, but Kentucky is determined to flip the script this time around.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Coliseum Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+, SEC Network+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kenny Brooks didn't arrive at Kentucky alone; several standout players from Virginia Tech with remaining eligibility joined him in Lexington. Among them, Georgia Amoore stands out as one of the nation’s top talents. A scoring threat the moment she crosses midcourt, her playmaking is equally exceptional, as she averages a stellar 8.3 assists per game.

Clara Strack, who saw limited minutes at Virginia Tech, has flourished in a leading role with the Wildcats. Strack tops Kentucky's stats with 17.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest. Freshman sensation Clara Silva, another player who followed Brooks, has also made an impact, contributing 12 points per game along with an incredible 4.7 blocks on average.

Defensively, Kentucky is just as formidable. The Wildcats allow only 42 points per game while averaging an eye-popping 12.7 blocks per contest—both marks rank among the nation’s best. Their block total is 3.4 higher than the next closest team, cementing their reputation as a defensive powerhouse.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

For Louisville, Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris will need to elevate their performance significantly—something they've struggled to do with regularity this season.

One glaring weakness in Kentucky's game is their three-point shooting, which lags at a poor 28%. Louisville's defensive length on the perimeter, led by Ja'Leah Williams, could play a crucial role in containing Amoore and adding to the Wildcats’ shooting struggles. This defensive edge will be vital if Louisville hopes to secure a victory.