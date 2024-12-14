How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Louisville NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (9-1) will look to keep their seven-game home winning streak alive when they host the Louisville Cardinals (6-4) on Saturday, at 5:15 PM ET.

Kentucky is coming off a 78-67 victory over Colgate in their most recent outing. The Wildcats held a narrow 38-36 advantage at halftime but stepped on the gas in the second half, posting 40 points to seal the win. Kentucky shot 42.9% from the floor, 32.3% from beyond the arc, and converted 61.5% of their free throw attempts in the contest.

Meanwhile, Louisville secured a hard-fought 77-74 win against UTEP in their last game. Trailing 36-32 at the break, the Cardinals came alive in the second half with 45 points to edge out the victory. Despite shooting just 39.7% from the field and a dismal 17.6% on three-pointers, Louisville made up ground with their efficiency at the charity stripe, knocking down 73.5% of their free throws.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

In their victory against Colgate, the Wildcats overcame a brief second-half deficit before pulling away for a comfortable double-digit win. All five starters scored in double figures, showcasing a balanced offensive effort. Koby Brea led the team with 17 points, while Otega Oweh and Amari Williams each chipped in 15 points. Williams also tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds. Andrew Carr and Jaxson Robinson rounded out the scoring with 11 points apiece. Kentucky shot 43% from the field and controlled the boards, outrebounding Colgate 46-35.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

The Cardinals benefited from two players posting double-doubles in their triumph over UTEP. James Scott recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds, while J’Vonne Hadley contributed 13 points and 12 boards. Leading the charge was Terrence Edwards Jr., who poured in a game-high 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Louisville's persistence on the glass also played a crucial role, as they collected 16 offensive rebounds, leading to 16 second-chance points. The Cardinals dominated the rebounding battle, 40-29.