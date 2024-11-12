How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

In a highly anticipated clash, No. 6 Duke (2-0) squares off against No. 19 Kentucky (2-0) on Tuesday in the concluding game of the Champions Classic, featuring two of college basketball's most storied programs. This showdown ranks among the top matchups of the 2024-25 season, with Duke taking four of the last five meetings between these powerhouses.

The Blue Devils started their season strong with commanding wins over Maine and Army. Star forward Cooper Flagg, widely expected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, gave fans a glimpse of his elite potential. The former top-ranked recruit by 247Sports posted an impressive 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in just 25 minutes as Duke dominated Army 100-58.

In Lexington, a new era has begun, as Mark Pope takes over from John Calipari for the first time in 15 years. Returning to his alma mater from BYU, Pope has led the Wildcats to decisive wins over Wright State and Bucknell to start the season.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils clash in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Amari Williams, a transfer from Drexel, has started the season strong, averaging a double-double with 12.5 points and 13.5 rebounds, though he’s had some struggles with turnovers, averaging 4.5 per game. Andrew Carr, a 6ft 11in transfer from Wake Forest, brings ACC experience, having helped the Demon Deacons go 2-2 against Duke over the last two seasons while putting up 12.7 points per contest. Given Kentucky's spaced floor and fast-paced style, Duke may also turn to Maliq Brown, regarded as one of their most versatile defenders, to match up defensively.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Cooper Flagg, expected to be the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with his towering 7ft 2in teammate Khaman Maluach, will have the opportunity to impress NBA scouts at State Farm Arena. Through Duke's first two games, Flagg has been highly productive, averaging 15.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Maluach has also contributed significantly on both ends, with 1.5 blocks, 8.5 points, and a team-leading 10 rebounds per game, rounding out one of the tallest rosters in the country.

