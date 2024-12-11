How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Colgate Raiders NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Colgate NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) will host the Colgate Raiders (2-8) in a midweek SEC-Patriot League clash in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday night.

Colgate has endured a tough stretch to start their season, opening with a 1-4 record. They suffered losses to Drexel, Syracuse, NC State, and Harvard before grabbing a win against UNC Wilmington. However, the Raiders then hit another skid, dropping games to Appalachian State, Sam Houston, Cornell, and Northeastern.

On the other hand, Kentucky started the season on fire, racking up seven straight wins over Wright State, Bucknell, Duke, Lipscomb, Jackson State, Western Kentucky, and Georgia State. After a setback against Clemson, the Wildcats bounced back with a narrow victory over Gonzaga.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Colgate Raiders: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Raiders will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Colgate Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Colgate Raiders play-by-play commentary on radio

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

For Kentucky, six players are scoring in double figures, showcasing the depth of their lineup. Otega Oweh leads the way with 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, followed by Lamont Butler, who adds 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Jaxson Robinson is contributing 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Koby Brea provides 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. Andrew Carr has been solid with 11.0 points and 5.8 rebounds, and Amari Williams is a force in the paint, averaging 10.1 points and 9.3 boards per game.

Head coach Mark Pope has assembled a talented roster in Lexington, bolstered by key transfers like Oweh, Butler, Carr, and Williams, as well as Ansley Almonor (6.6 points, Fairleigh Dickinson), Kerr Kriisa, and Brandon Garrison. With their impressive depth and talent, the Wildcats look poised to maintain their strong start to the season.

Colgate Raiders team news & key performers

The Raiders’ offense is led by Brady Cummins, who is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is also a key contributor with 10.9 points per game, while forward Jeff Woodward chips in with 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Supporting the scoring efforts are Parker Jones (9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds), Jalen Cox (8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists), Chandler Baker (7.5 points), and Sa Wright (7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds).