How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Brown Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Brown Bears NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Brown Bears will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday in college basketball action at Rupp Arena.

Brown enters the game with a 7-4 record this season. After a rocky 1-3 start, the Bears turned things around with a six-game winning streak. However, their momentum hit a roadblock in their last outing against Kansas, where they struggled throughout and suffered a lopsided 87-53 defeat.

On the other hand, Kentucky boasts a 10-2 record. The Wildcats started their season on a high note, going 7-0 and securing a signature win against Duke. Their unbeaten streak came to an end with a narrow 70-66 loss to Clemson. Kentucky bounced back with wins over Gonzaga, Colgate, and Louisville before falling to Ohio State in their most recent game, 85-65.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs Brown Bears NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Brown Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Brown Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Brown Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Brown Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Brown Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

For Kentucky, junior guard Otega Oweh is the top scorer, averaging 16.2 points while shooting an efficient 50.4% from the field. The Wildcats also rely on senior guard Lamont Butler, who contributes 14.0 points and dishes out 4.2 assists per game. Other key players to watch include senior guard Jaxson Robinson, averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, and senior guard Koby Brea, who adds 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing.

Brown Bears team news & key performers

Senior guard Kino Lilly Jr. leads the charge for Brown, averaging 20.0 points per game on 41.2% shooting from the floor and an impressive 42.7% from beyond the arc. Key contributors for the Bears also include junior forward Landon Lewis, who puts up 13.9 points and grabs 7.0 rebounds per game, senior guard Aaron Cooley with averages of 12.5 points and 7.6 boards, and junior guard Alexander Lesburt Jr., chipping in 10.2 points per contest.