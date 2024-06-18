How to watch today's Kentucky vs Florida NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between Kentucky and Florida, as well as team news and start time.

The Florida Gators (35-29) will look to continue their strong postseason run when they face another familiar SEC foe in the Kentucky Wildcats (46-15) on Tuesday night in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

The Gators played Kentucky three times during the regular season, losing two of three games against the Wildcats in their final home series from May 10-12 at Condron Family Ballpark.

Despite being the No. 2-seed in the country with a record of 46-15, Kentucky has been something of an underdog story. This is their first appearance ever in the College World Series, and this was only the third time in program history they had even made it to the Super Regional round.

After losing last night to Texas A&M, the Wildcats have been sent to the loser's bracket to face the Gators tonight in an elimination game. The winner of tonight's contest will then need to beat Texas A&M twice in order to advance to the championship series, so the stakes couldn't be any higher for this Bracket 2 elimination game.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NCAA baseball match, including how to watch, probable pitchers and team news.

Kentucky vs Florida: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between Kentucky and Florida Gators will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Time 7:00pm ET/ 4:00pm PT Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch North Carolina State vs Kentucky online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between Kentucky and Florida live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Kentucky Wildcats Team News

The Wildcats will need to dust themselves down quickly after a Monday night loss to Texas A&M.

After winning the first six outings since the NCAA Tournament started, Kentucky are now only one loss away from a historic campaign concluding. To save this, they will have to win three consecutive games in as many days from here on.

Graduate student southpaw Dominic Niman (8-4, 6.24 ERA) has been a part of the rotation all season and could feature on the mound here. He has started 16 games but hasn't lasted past the fourth inning since May 4.

Florida torched Niman on May 11, as he gave up six earned runs over four innings of work. The bullpen should be fresh, however, with closer Cameron O'Brien throwing just 28 pitches in Monday's loss.

Florida Gators Team News

Florida Gators moved to 7-1 in their last eight games facing elimination when they edged North Carolina State 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Two-way offensive wunderkind Jac Caglianone, who set Florida's single-season mark for homers (34), put the Gators into an early 4-1 lead with a three-run homer, and Brandon Neely pitched three shutout innings to preserve a one-run lead and earn his fifth save of the season.

Florida will be sending Pierce Coppola on the mound here. The 6ft 8in sophomore has made seven starts this season with a cumulative ERA of 9.16.

Since making his debut midway through the season after missing last year due to injury, Coppola has yet to go more than 4.1 innings in any of his seven starts this season, so expect the bullpen for the Gators to once again be in overdrive unless Coppola puts some sensational pitching on show.