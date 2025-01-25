How to watch today's Kentucky vs Arkansas NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Arkansas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 SEC) will look to extend their impressive 11-game home winning streak as they welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-13, 1-5 SEC) to their turf on January 26, 2025.

In their latest outing, Kentucky suffered a narrow 61-55 defeat against Texas A&M on Thursday. Teonni Key stood out for the Wildcats, leading the team with 20 points. Meanwhile, Arkansas endured a heavy 101-60 loss to Vanderbilt, despite Carly Keats contributing 16 points, though she managed no rebounds and just one assist.

Kentucky vs Arkansas: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Coliseum Location Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky vs Arkansas on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: SEC Network [Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Carolyn Peck (analyst) on the call]

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Kentucky vs Arkansas play-by-play commentary on radio

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky, on the other hand, has been finding its scoring groove, averaging 81.2 points over its last 10 games—an improvement over its season average of 78.4. The Wildcats have been efficient from the field, shooting 46.0%, a significant step above the 41.6% shooting they typically allow their opponents.

Georgia Amoore has been pivotal for the Wildcats, averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 assists per game, while Clara Strack has stepped up recently, contributing 14.4 points per contest over the last 10 games.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

For the Razorbacks, Izzy Higginbottom has been a scoring machine this season, establishing herself as one of the nation’s top offensive threats. Ranking fifth in the country and first in the SEC with 22.8 points per game, she edges out Vanderbilt’s Khamil Pierre (22.3 PPG).

Higginbottom has topped the scoring charts for Arkansas in 16 games this season and notched her second 30+ point performance on January 9, dropping an incredible 36 points against Auburn. Adding to Arkansas' offensive arsenal is sophomore guard Kiki Smith, who has reached double figures in 11 of 21 games and has started every game this campaign.