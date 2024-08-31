How to watch today's Kansas State vs UT Martin CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Kansas State and UT Martin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats are set to face the UT Martin Skyhawks to begin an epic CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Kansas State comes into the game after an excellent season with nine wins along with a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, in which quarterback Avery Johnson filled in for Will Howard and showed a lot of progress. UT Martin, on the other hand, is on a high after winning three straight conference titles, including the first Big South-OVC championship last season.

Kansas State scores an impressive 37.1 points per game on average. Their offense is well-rounded, with a strong passing competition (250.2 yards per game) and a strong running game (204.1 yards for each game). Their offensive success has depended on how well they manage the passing and running games.

However, UT Martin continues to be strong, scoring 31.7 points for each game on average. Their running game is their offensive strength; they average 223.0 yards per game on the ground, and their passing game adds 217.2 yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs UT Martin CFB game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State vs UT Martin: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the UT Martin Skyhawks in a highly anticipated CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date August 31, 2024 kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Bill Snyder Family Stadium Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State vs UT Martin on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Kansas State vs UT Martin team news

Kansas State team news

Will Howard appeared in 13 games last year and completed 61.3% of his passes, completing 2,643 yards (203.3 for each game) and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. His 351 rushing yards and nine touchdowns came from running the ball.

DJ Giddens also made a big difference by running for 1,226 yards (94.3 for each game) and collecting 10 touchdowns. During the passing game, Giddens caught 29 passes for 323 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward ran for 643 yards (49.5 for each game) and scored five touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns.

UT Martin team news

Kinkead Dent completed 54.2% of his passes, threw for 2,295 yards, or 208.6 yards per game, and scored 25 touchdowns while intercepting eight interceptions. Dent also made a big difference on the ground, where he ran for 351 yards along with three touchdowns.

Sam Franklin was an important part of the running game. He ran for 1,389 yards with 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards for each carry. Franklin also helped the passing game by catching 14 passes out of 18 targets for 117 yards along with a touchdown.

Throughout the season, DeVonte Tanksley caught 54 passes for 698 yards and four touchdowns out of 76 targets.

