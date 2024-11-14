How to watch today's Kansas State vs LSU Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs LSU Tigers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The LSU Tigers (2-0) are set to clash with Kansas State (2-0) in a matchup of unbeaten teams with tipoff scheduled for 9:00 pm ET from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

LSU trailed Alabama State 32-26 at halftime but surged back in the second half, outscoring them 48-29 to secure the victory at home. Though LSU fell to Kansas State when the Wildcats visited last season, they gained a new addition with Cam Carter transferring from Kansas State during the offseason.

Kansas State recently maintained their perfect record with a 77-64 win over Cleveland State. The Wildcats dominated, leading by as many as 23 points and never falling behind in the contest. This upcoming game will be Kansas State’s first significant test of the season, especially for a team that was eliminated in the opening round of last year’s NIT Tournament.

Kansas State vs LSU Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas State and the LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas State vs LSU Tigers live on:

How to listen to Kansas State vs LSU Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kansas State team news & key performers

The Wildcats struggled on the boards, getting out-rebounded by six and allowing 18 offensive boards. Brendan Hausen was red-hot, scoring 22 points and shooting 6-of-9 from three-point range. Coleman Hawkins chipped in 11 points and led the team with five assists, while David N'Guessan had a flawless performance with 12 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. Max Jones also added 11 points to round out the Wildcats’ scoring effort.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

Cam Carter led the way for LSU with 21 points on 5-for-11 shooting in their victory over Alabama. Jordan Sears added 15 points and delivered a team-high five assists. Dji Bailey contributed 15 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists. Inside, Jalen Reed has shown his athleticism for the Tigers, starting 20 games last season. The 6ft10in senior is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game so far this season. A 6ft5in senior guard, Dji Bailey joined LSU after four years with Richmond, where he averaged 10.2 points last season. This year, he's putting up 14 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.