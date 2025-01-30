How to watch today's Kansas State vs Iowa State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Iowa State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Iowa State (15-7, 6-3 Big 12) hits the road once again as they gear up for a showdown against No. 11 Kansas State (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) on Thursday night in Manhattan.

The Wildcats enter the contest riding a 13-game winning streak at home, marking the 10th-longest stretch in program history and the sixth-best at Bramlage Coliseum. A victory on Thursday would move them into a tie for the eighth-longest home streak overall and fifth-longest at Bramlage.

Iowa State arrives in solid form, having won five of its last six outings, including a commanding 90-56 triumph over UCF on Jan. 25.

Kansas State vs Iowa State: Date and tip-off time

Wildcats vs. Cyclones is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Date Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kan.

How to watch Kansas State vs Iowa State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the and the Sooners on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Kansas State vs Iowa State play-by-play commentary on radio

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

Kansas State's rise has hit a major roadblock, as star seventh-year center Ayoka Lee is sidelined indefinitely. The 6-foot-6 All-American suffered a fractured foot 10 days ago during an 81-69 victory over Arizona State, leaving a significant void in the Wildcats' frontcourt.

Without Lee, Kansas State saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday at Colorado. However, the Wildcats have proven they can adapt in her absence, and Bill Fennelly expects them to maintain their high level of play on Thursday and moving forward.

A key reason for that optimism is the presence of senior guard Serena Sundell, who has stepped up in a major way. She has paced Kansas State in scoring in three of the last five contests and sits second behind Lee in points per game (13.0). Sundell also gave Iowa State plenty of trouble last season, averaging 17.5 points per game in two tight losses to the Cyclones. Her versatility and skillset make her one of the most dynamic guards in the Big 12, and she'll be crucial to the Wildcats’ success in the coming weeks.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

On the bench, the Cyclones are led by veteran head coach Bill Fennelly, who is in his 30th season at the helm. Fennelly boasts an impressive career record of 626-320 (.662) and stands as the longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12.

On the hardwood, Iowa State is powered by standout sophomores Audi Crooks and Addy Brown. Crooks, a product of Algona, Iowa, tops the Big 12 scoring charts with 22.2 points per game while shooting a blistering 59.1% from the field. She also contributes 7.3 rebounds per contest and recorded a dominant double-double against UCF, finishing with 22 points and 11 boards.

Brown provides a strong complementary presence, ranking second on the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game while leading the squad in rebounding at 7.5 per contest. She also ranks second in assists, averaging 4.5 per game. Against UCF, Brown delivered a well-rounded performance with 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.