How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The college basketball season rolls on this Wednesday as the Kansas Jayhawks (13-4) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (10-7) in an intriguing matchup.

The Jayhawks are coming off a win over Kansas State but suffered a tough loss to Iowa State. Looking ahead, Kansas has games against Houston, UCF, and Baylor in the pipeline. Offensively, the team averages 76.5 points per game, shooting an efficient 47.8% from the field, while their defense holds opponents to 63.5 points per contest on just 37.6% shooting.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs are looking to bounce back from a loss to Utah after picking up a win over Baylor. TCU will face UCF, Texas Tech, and Colorado in their upcoming schedule. They’re averaging 70.4 points per game on 43.2% shooting while allowing opponents to score 66.5 points per game on 42.4% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the TCU Horned Frogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.



Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

For Kansas, Hunter Dickinson has been a dominant force in the paint, leading the team with 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Key contributors include Zeke Mayo, who adds 15.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing, Dajuan Harris Jr., who is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 assists, and junior guard AJ Storr, who chips in with 6.7 points per contest.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

For TCU, Noah Reynolds leads the charge, averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game. Additional players to watch include sophomore guard Vasean Allette, contributing 11.5 points per game, senior forward Trazarien White, who adds 9.5 points, and Brendan Wenzel, who pitches in with 9.0 points per outing.