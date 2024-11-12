How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Michigan State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The State Farm Champions Classic returns, featuring an exciting clash between the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) and the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (2-0).

The teams last squared off in this preseason showcase in 2021, where Kansas emerged with a 13-point victory. Michigan State heads into this matchup fresh from a comfortable 96-60 win at home over Niagara. However, the challenge now ramps up significantly as they face the No. 1 team in the nation.

Kansas, meanwhile, took on a tougher opponent, narrowly edging out No. 9 North Carolina in a 92-89 thriller on their home court.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan State Spartans in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 6:30 pm EDT/ 3:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm EDT/ 3:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Michigan State Spartans live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

Kansas kicked off their preseason with an impressive win over North Carolina. Despite building a lead of up to 20 points, Kansas found themselves trailing with only two minutes left on the clock. However, the Jayhawks rallied and pulled off a narrow three-point victory. Off the bench, Zeke Mayo led the way, scoring 21 points.

Mayo's role as a reserve might be short-lived, as he has been the team’s top scorer in both of their opening games and was crucial in the closing minutes against UNC. A transfer from South Dakota State, Mayo averaged over 18.0 points per game for each of the last two seasons and boasts a career three-point shooting rate of 38.8%.

Most of Kansas' scoring came in the paint, driven by 7ft 2in center Hunter Dickinson, who posted 20 points and grabbed ten rebounds inside. Dickinson has developed a strong connection with KJ Adams Jr.; when double-teamed, he quickly finds Adams, often cutting to the rim for high-flying finishes. Adams has been averaging 10.5 points per game.

At the point, senior Dajuan Harris Jr. brings veteran presence, leading the team with 4.0 assists per game and chipping in 8.0 points per contest. This blend of talent and experience has the Jayhawks looking well-rounded as they head into the season.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

The Michigan State Spartans were projected to finish fifth in the 18-team Big Ten, according to the Coaches' Preseason Poll. They recently cruised past Niagara with a commanding 36-point win, led by Jaxon Kohler's standout performance off the bench, where he scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Returning for his senior season, Jaden Akins has been impressive for Michigan State. The 6ft 4in guard, who averaged 10.4 points per game last season, has increased his output to 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the first two games. Known for his shooting accuracy, he boasts a career three-point percentage of 38.6%.

The Spartans also added Frankie Fidler, a 6ft 7in forward who transferred after three high-scoring seasons with Omaha. Fidler, who averaged 20.1 points per game last year, has started strong in his new role, contributing 10.0 points per game.

In the backcourt, 6ft 3in freshman Jase Richardson has been effective off the bench, putting up 11.0 points per game. Anchoring the inside is Xavier Booker, a 6ft 11in, 240-pound sophomore currently averaging 5.5 points per game in the paint.