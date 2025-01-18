How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Kansas State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two in-state rivals desperate for a turnaround will face off on Saturday, live on CBS, as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (12-4) welcome the Kansas State Wildcats (7-9) in the first of their two matchups this season.

The Kansas State Wildcats have endured a rough stretch, entering this showdown with a 7-9 record. They’ve dropped seven of their last eight games, including their most recent defeats to TCU, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks, ranked No. 9, are coming off a tough 74-57 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday, which snapped their three-game win streak. Despite this recent stumble, the Jayhawks have showcased strong performances on both offense and defense throughout the season.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

The Jayhawks bring a more efficient offensive game to the table, averaging 76.0 points per game (122nd nationally) while shooting 47.4% from the floor (61st). Their defense, however, has been the standout, holding opponents to just 62.8 points per game (14th nationally) and a meager 37.0% shooting percentage (6th). Hunter Dickinson has been a dominant force, leading Kansas with 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Dajuan Harris Jr. has been the engine of their offense, averaging 5.4 assists per game while also contributing 1.5 steals on the defensive end.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

On offense, the Wildcats are putting up 73.2 points per game, ranking 234th nationally. David N’Guessan leads the charge, averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Dug McDaniel has been a key facilitator, dishing out 4.1 assists per game, while Coleman Hawkins provides defensive strength with 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.