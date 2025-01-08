How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona State Sun Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Arizona State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Big 12 rivals will clash as the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-3) at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, with tip-off set for 9:00 PM ET.

The Jayhawks have experienced a rollercoaster of performances in their last two outings. Against West Virginia, their offense struggled, managing just 61 points in a nail-biting one-point loss. However, they bounced back in style against UCF, dominating in a 99-48 rout. Their offense was firing on all cylinders, and the defense stifled their opponent to secure the decisive victory.

Meanwhile, Arizona State has shown consistency, entering this game riding the momentum of another win. In their last outing, the Sun Devils scored 81 points en route to a commanding 20-point victory over Colorado. They built a solid 40-27 lead by halftime and extended their advantage in the second half to cruise to the win.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona State Sun Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona State Sun Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona State Sun Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona State Sun Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

For Kansas, the bench also played a vital role. Rylan Griffen provided a spark with 14 points and four rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. Flory Bidunga added 12 points and five boards in 21 minutes off the bench. Starter Dajuan Harris contributed 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists during his 23 minutes on the court.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news & key performers

Basheer Jihad stood out for Arizona State with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals. Jayden Quaintance recorded a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 boards. Off the bench, Amier Ali chipped in 10 points, two rebounds, and an assist in 21 minutes.