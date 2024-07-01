Kansas City Current sets NWSL record with longest game unbeaten streak

The Kansas City Current made NWSL history on Friday.

The Kansas City Current defeated the Houston Dash 2-0 at CPKC Stadium on Friday, to extend its undefeated streak to 17-games on the season.

WHAT HAPPENED

Sitting at the top of the NWSL standings with 35 points, 15 wins, and an overall record of 10-0-5 on the season, Kansas City Current can add even more bragging rights to their already spectacular season. With KC’s win over the Houston Dash, the club sets the NWSL record for the longest unbeaten streak, in the league’s 11th year. To add to that, KC’s star forward Temwa Chawinga also set a record on Friday, becoming the highest scoring player in a regular NWSL season at 11 goals (and counting.) Chawinga has scored 11 goals in just 15 matches, chipping in two in KC’s win over Houston.

Watch Chawinga’s 77th minute and 80th minute goals.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Kansas City Current are making quite the splash this season, and to add to the feat of an NWSL record, and Temwa’s third brace of the season, the franchise is also selling tickets. This match marked the club’s 8th consecutive sellout crowd. The news comes just a day after the NWSL announced it has surpassed one million fans for its third consecutive season. This season in particular, has already reached this milestone, becoming the fastest year to do so, to date. National broadcast viewership is also up 95% YoY. As the NWSL grows, so does the talent pool. Temwa is leading the NWSL with goals, surpassing league favourites Barbra Banda and Sophia Smith, who each have 10 respectively. Kansas City leads the league in goals, shots, and shots on target.

WHAT ANDONOVSKI SAID:

“I’m very happy with how the team performed tonight. You can’t be successful if you think you’re going to score five goals every game, you can’t be successful if you don’t win 1-0, if you don’t score in the first couple of minutes. All these little things are part of the process of building a successful team,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “I’m very happy that the team didn’t give up.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Next up, the Current welcome the Orlando Pride to CPKC Stadium on July 6. This match is projected to be a marquee matchup, given both clubs occupy the two top spots in the league table (as of Saturday). This game will also be the official Olympic send-off match.