How to Watch Jupiter Links GC vs. Los Angeles GC: Live Stream TGL Golf, TV Channel

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Jupiter Links GC vs Los Angeles GC TGL Golf game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Tiger Woods makes his highly anticipated TGL debut as Jupiter Links Golf Club faces Los Angeles Golf Club in the second match of the inaugural TGL season on Tuesday night at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Jupiter Links GC vs Los Angeles GC: Match Details

The Jupiter Links GC and the LA GC will square off in a highly anticipated TGL game on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue SoFi Center Location Palm Beach Gardens, FL TV Channel ESPN Stream ESPN+

Jupiter Links GC vs Los Angeles GC: Team Lineups

Jupiter Links GC:

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles GC:

Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Match Format

The 15-hole match will be split into two sessions:

First Session: Nine holes of triples (3v3) alternate shot format

Second Session: Six holes of singles matches

In the singles portion, the matchups will be:

Tiger Woods vs. Justin Rose

Kevin Kisner vs. Collin Morikawa

Max Homa vs. Sahith Theegala

How to watch Jupiter Links GC vs Los Angeles GC on TV and stream live online

The match will air live on ESPN with host Scott Van Pelt, featuring play-by-play commentary from Matt Barrie and additional reporting from Marty Smith. Viewers can also stream the action on ESPN+.

What to Expect

This marks Tiger Woods' first competitive appearance in the tech-infused league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy. The match will be played at the custom-built SoFi Center featuring a massive 64-foot x 46-foot simulator screen and real putting surfaces. The intimate arena setting holds 1,500 fans for a unique "greenside" viewing experience. After The Bay Golf Club's impressive victory in the opening match that drew nearly one million viewers, expectations are high for an entertaining showdown between these star-studded teams.

