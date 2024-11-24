Jordan Morris proves heroic as Seattle Sounders upset LAFC in extra time thriller to advance to MLS Western Conference Final

Seattle's long-serving hometown star came up big in an extra-time stunner over LAFC in Los Angeles.

In a season where Jordan Morris returned to his best, he delivered the biggest moment of his year, scoring a game-winning goal in the 110th minute to help the Seattle Sounders knock out the heavily favored Los Angeles FC with a 2-1 win in Los Angeles.

The hometown Sounders icon, who hails from Mercer Island and has played for the club since 2014, tracked back on a corner kick off and scored on a precise finish in the box to put Seattle ahead in the second half of extra time. The deciding goal is an exclamation mark for a player who has had a resurgent campaign after three inconsistent and injury-ridden seasons from the 30-year-old forward. But Morris wasn't the only hero for Brian Schmetzer's side.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei continued his impressive track record in the MLS postseason with unbelievable nine saves and Seattle's backline and midfield was well-organized and largely contained Steve Cherundolo's side. Yet, Seattle would need a bit of luck to secure its win.

Article continues below

Mateusz Bogusz found Ryan Hollingshead with an impressive pass in the box to open up the scoring in the contest in the 50th minute. With the Sounders struggling to find any rhythm in attack, it appeared as if that goal would be enough, but nine minutes later a good bit of fortune would come their way. Seattle's Pedro de la Vega attempted a cross into the box and Maxime Chanot got a poor touch in front of goal and sent the ball into his own net. From there, Seattle was reenergized and forced extra time in the match, where the team would ultimately find its winner.

This is the Sounders' first win against LAFC in over three years and the team held a 53.7 percent edge on possession but LAFC outshot the visitors 26-13. The home side had an xG advantage of two to one.

Seattle will now await the winner of Sunday's LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United match to determine who will they and where they will play in the Western Conference Final. If the Sounders were to win in the next week's contest, they would host the MLS Cup Final at Lumen Field.