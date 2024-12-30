How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are ready to face off against the Nashville Predators to open a thrilling NHL battle on December 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets have won three straight games.

Winnipeg has a strong 9-3-0 record in Central Division games and a 26-10-1 total record. With 137 goals achieved and 91 goals given up, the Jets boast a +46 goal difference.

Nashville, on the other hand, has had a tough season with an overall record of 11-18-7. However, they have done effectively in the Central Division, going 5-3-2. They are 3-4-7 when the score is tied at one goal.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle each other. Nashville beat Jets 4-1 in the first game, with Roman Josi scoring two of the goals.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators will battle with each other in an epic NHL action on December 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date December 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Joshua Morrissey has helped the Jets score three goals and set up 31 assists.

Mark Scheifele has scored nine goals and set up six assists in the last ten games.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Haydn Fleury Knee injury Out Dylan Samberg Foot injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Jonathan Marchessault has helped the Predators score 13 goals and set up 13 assists.

Steven Stamkos has scored four goals and set up five assists in the last ten games.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Austin Roest Undisclosed Out Cole Smith Lower body injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

The Jets and the Predators have faced each other five times before so this game could be very close. The last time these two teams fought, on the 24th of November 2024, the Predators won 4-1. But on April 10, 2024, the Jets came back strong and won 4-3. Before that, the Jets beat Nashville 6-3 on November 10, 2023, and Nashville beat them 4-2 on the 14th of March 2024. The records show a close rivalry, with times when both teams were the best. Since the Jets have won three games in a row and Nashville has been having a rough time, Winnipeg might be the favorite, however, the Predators have expressed they can be a threat with their win in the last game. This game might come down depending on which team can keep their cool and score when it matters.