How to watch today's Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 between the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche will be on the road against Western Conference rivals Winnipeg Jets in Game Two of the First Round after the highest-scoring game of the NHL playoffs thus far.

One of the most highly-anticipated first-round series in the NHL playoff slate, a glance at the stats in game one would indicate Colorado dominating the game across all departments. Despite falling short by a score of 7-6 in the opening game of the postseason, there's no doubt that the Avalanche are perfectly capable of tying this series before heading back home to the Mile High City.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, will be pumped up to take a 2-0 advantage in the series in front of their raucous home support. They'll need them against a high-flying Avalanche.

After a whopping 13 goals were scored in a game that could have gone either way, all signs point to another thriller.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Arena Bell MTS Centre Location Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 2 between the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche takes place at the Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoffs Game 2 will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche Team News & Key Leaders

Winnipeg Jets

Morgan Barron (lower body) is the Jets' only injury concern heading into Game 2, listed as day-to-day on the report.

The Jets averaged 3.16 goals per game this season and in Game One, their offense came up trumps to seal the victory, scoring seven goals in a wild game. Kyle Connor scored twice and produced an assist while Mark Scheifele scored a goal and had a pair of assists. Adam Lowry bagged a brace. Nino Niederreiter, Gabriel Vilardi, and Brandon Dillon each had two assists. Josh Morrissey scored a goal and had an assist.

Their defense, which allows only 2.41 goals per game, was all over the place, conceding six goals with three in the third period to make it a nervy finish. Dylan DeMelo and Josh Morrissey led the top pairing, but the rest of the unit barely laid a glove on their opponents, allowing the Avalanche space to fire shots at will.

The only bright spot was goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Despite allowing six goals, he stepped up in the net with 40 saves.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche have listed Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Logan O'Connor (hip) out for the season, while Samuel Girard (head) has been put as day-to-day.

Colorado dropped game one in arguably the most entertaining clash of the weekend. Despite scoring six goals, it was not enough in game one as goaltender Alexandar Georgiev struggled to keep the puck out of the net, allowing seven goals from only 23 shots.

If there was one silver lining in the opening series defeat, it was the fact that the Colorado offensive assault clicked perfectly, scoring six goals with three goals in the first and third quarters.

Nathan MacKinnon (140 points in the regular season), Artturi Lehkonen, and Mikko Rantanen (104 points) bagged two goals and four assists to lead the top two lines, while Miles Wood, Valeri Nichushkin, and Casey Mittelstadt combined for three goals. Defenseman Cale Makar also contributed one goal and two assists from the point.

Head-to-Head Record

Including the Game One victory, Winnipeg have yet to lose to Colorado this year as they also swept the Avalanche in three regular-season meetings. Will the Jets make it five from five?