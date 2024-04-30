How to watch today's Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 between the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche will be hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre for Game 5 of their NHL playoffs First Round best-of-seven series.

After dropping game one 7-6 against Winnipeg, Colorado have bounced back strongly to win the rest of the games so far to make this series a lop-sided contest. They won game two 5-2, game three 6-2, and game four 5-1 and will look to advance to the Second Round here.

The Jets, meanwhile, are trailing in the series 3-1 and could see an early playoff exit with another loss. Having said that, the hosts will be backed by one of the best home crowds in the NHL, and should come out of the blocks flying at the start of Game 5 as they aim to force Game 6.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Arena Bell MTS Centre Location Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 5 between the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche takes place at the Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoffs Game 5 will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche Team News & Key Leaders

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was forced to exit the game 4 in the third period after taking a puck to the face. On Monday, the Jets announced Namestnikov sustained a fractured cheekbone. Despite the injury, Jets coach Rick Bowness has not yet ruled out Namestnikov for Game 5.

C Morgan Barron (lower body) and D Brenden Dillon are the Jets' other injury concerns heading into Game 5, listed as day-to-day on the report.

The Jets’ offense was hot to end the season. Mark Scheifele led the team with 72 points. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had 61 points.

While Connor and Scheifele have scored four goals and five assists to lead the top line, the rest of the offense has struggled massively.

Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goaltenders in the National Hockey League, without a doubt.

However, the veteran has struggled mightily for the Winnipeg Jets in the postseason, and that continued in Sunday afternoon's 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series, as he allowed four goals on 30 shots, which is only good for a 6.00 goals-against average and .867 save percentage.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche have listed Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Logan O'Connor (hip) out for the season, while Samuel Girard (head) has been put as day-to-day.

The Avalanche have seized control of the series, with their offence leading the way, scoring 22 goals in the series, including 11 in the previous two games.

The top line, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen, has six goals and eight assists, while Valeri Nichushkin, Mikko Rantanen, and Casey Middlestadt have combined for seven goals and 11 assists.

Defenseman Cale Makar has also chipped in with two goals and six assists from the point. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been excellent in the net, stopping 92 of the 104 shots he's faced.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other three times during the regular season with Winnipeg winning all three matchups.