How to watch today's Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers are ready to meet to start a high-voltage Summer League NBA battle on July 18, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Jazz are having trouble scoring consistently, getting only 80 points per game on average in comparison to the Clippers' outstanding 95.7 points per game.

Utah gets around 36 rebounds for each game, while LA gets an average of 38.3 rebounds, just barely beating Utah.

Both teams are pretty good at setting up moves. The Jazz average 20.5 assists per game while the Clippers average 20.7.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers will happen on July 18, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2024 Time 10:0 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Utah Jazz Team News

Taylor Hendricks' two blocks in addition to 6.5 rebounds per game have helped his team's inside defense.

Isaiah Collier is a creator who averages five assists each game, improving the offense.

Cody Williams leads the team with 17.5 points per game, showing his capacity to generate offense.

LA Clippers Team News

Kobe Brown's one block per game helps protect the basket.

Key player RayJ Dennis averages 5.3 assists each game and helps the team's offense.

Jordan Miller leads the team with 26.7 points per game and often delivers critical performances.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers in NBA matchups: