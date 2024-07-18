How to watch today's Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers are ready to meet to start a high-voltage Summer League NBA battle on July 18, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
The Jazz are having trouble scoring consistently, getting only 80 points per game on average in comparison to the Clippers' outstanding 95.7 points per game.
Utah gets around 36 rebounds for each game, while LA gets an average of 38.3 rebounds, just barely beating Utah.
Both teams are pretty good at setting up moves. The Jazz average 20.5 assists per game while the Clippers average 20.7.
Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Date and Tip-off Time
The highly-anticipated NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers will happen on July 18, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 18, 2024
|Time
|10:0 pm ET
|Arena
|Pavilion
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Utah Jazz Team News
Taylor Hendricks' two blocks in addition to 6.5 rebounds per game have helped his team's inside defense.
Isaiah Collier is a creator who averages five assists each game, improving the offense.
Cody Williams leads the team with 17.5 points per game, showing his capacity to generate offense.
LA Clippers Team News
Kobe Brown's one block per game helps protect the basket.
Key player RayJ Dennis averages 5.3 assists each game and helps the team's offense.
Jordan Miller leads the team with 26.7 points per game and often delivers critical performances.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Apr 13, 2024
|Clippers 109-110 Jazz
|Apr 06, 2024
|Clippers 131-102 Jazz
|Dec 09, 2023
|Jazz 103-117 Clippers
|Oct 28, 2023
|Jazz 120-118 Clippers
|Oct 11, 2023
|Clippers 103-98 Jazz