How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 03, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET.

The Baltimore Orioles visit the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, hoping to keep their four-game winning streak going.

The Blue Jays have an ERA of 4.17, which ranks 10th in the American League. Their overall record is 28-30, and their home record is 14-13.

The Orioles, on the other hand, are 37-20 overall and have a 16-8 record while playing on the road. Baltimore does especially well when they hit multiple home runs; they have a 24-3 record in those types of games.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will face each other.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on June 03, 2024, at Rogers Center, in Toronto, Canada.

Date June 03 2024 Time 7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Center Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles live on MLB.tv television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local channels - MASN2 and SNET1.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

SP Yariel Rodriguez is on the 15-day injured list with his spine problem.

RHP Jordan Romano follows Yariel due to his elbow inflammation.

RHP Bowden Francis is out for 15 days with his forearm injury.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

LHP John Means will not play the upcoming match because of his elbow injury.

SP Tyler Wells joins John and is out for 15 days with the same cause.

SP Dean Kremer is also not available for the upcoming matchup due to his tricep problem.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB matchups: