How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the New York Islanders to open an epic NHL battle on October 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Islanders' power play percentage, at 11.5%, lands them in 28th place, while Columbus's is 16.7%, which ranks 20th.

The Blue Jackets also have a good penalty kill. At 80.8%, they are 12th across the league, whereas the Islanders' penalty kill is only 69.2%, which is 30th.

Furthermore, the Blue Jackets are ranked 20th with a 49.1% win rate at face-offs, while the Islanders are ranked 6th along with a 54.3% success rate.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders will meet in an electrifying NHL game on October 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.

Date October 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, FDSNOH, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Daniil Tarasov has a greater goals-against average (3.42 goals) and a stronger save percentage (.886), and a 3-1-1 record.

Elvis Merzlikins has a poorer record (1-2-0), but a better GAA (2.76 goals) and SV% (.900).

Kirill Marchenko dominates the team in offense with 11 points, which includes 4 goals and 7 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Dmitri Voronkov Upper body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Semyon Varlamov has had a rough season with a 1-2-1 mark, a save percentage of .856, and a 3.72 goals-against average (GAA).

Ilya Sorokin has been great with a 2-1-1 record, and a 1.74 goals-against average, with a .937 SV%.

Kyle Palmieri has 7 points, which includes 4 goals and 3 assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Duclair Leg injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The Islanders have won four of the last five games they've performed against the Blue Jackets. It was clear that the Islanders could beat Columbus' defense, particularly in their current 7-3 and 4-2 wins, where they showed strong offensive power. Columbus only has one win during this stretch, a close 5–4 win in March 2023, which shows they can push the pace and hold up when they get chances to score. Since the Islanders have been better in recent head-to-heads, they may try to take advantage of Columbus's lower face-off percentage and problems with the power play. To stay in the game, Columbus will need to execute strong defense and kill penalties quickly. The Islanders might be able to keep their lead in this game if they use past scoring patterns and face-off control to their advantage.

Date Results Apr 05, 2024 Islanders 4-2 Jackets Dec 08, 2023 Islanders 7-3 Jackets Oct 29, 2023 Islanders 2-0Jackets Mar 25, 2023 Jackets 5-4 Islanders Dec 30, 2022 Islanders 2-1 Jackets

