How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the New York Islanders to open an epic NHL battle on October 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Islanders' power play percentage, at 11.5%, lands them in 28th place, while Columbus's is 16.7%, which ranks 20th.
The Blue Jackets also have a good penalty kill. At 80.8%, they are 12th across the league, whereas the Islanders' penalty kill is only 69.2%, which is 30th.
Furthermore, the Blue Jackets are ranked 20th with a 49.1% win rate at face-offs, while the Islanders are ranked 6th along with a 54.3% success rate.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders will meet in an electrifying NHL game on October 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.
|Date
|October 30, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationwide Arena
|Location
|Columbus, Ohio
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TVAS, FDSNOH, MSGSN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders team news
Columbus Blue Jackets team news
Daniil Tarasov has a greater goals-against average (3.42 goals) and a stronger save percentage (.886), and a 3-1-1 record.
Elvis Merzlikins has a poorer record (1-2-0), but a better GAA (2.76 goals) and SV% (.900).
Kirill Marchenko dominates the team in offense with 11 points, which includes 4 goals and 7 assists.
Columbus Blue Jackets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jordan Dumais
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Dmitri Voronkov
|Upper body injury
|Out
New York Islanders team news
Semyon Varlamov has had a rough season with a 1-2-1 mark, a save percentage of .856, and a 3.72 goals-against average (GAA).
Ilya Sorokin has been great with a 2-1-1 record, and a 1.74 goals-against average, with a .937 SV%.
Kyle Palmieri has 7 points, which includes 4 goals and 3 assists.
New York Islanders Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alexander Romanov
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Anthony Duclair
|Leg injury
|Out
Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders head-to-head record
The Islanders have won four of the last five games they've performed against the Blue Jackets. It was clear that the Islanders could beat Columbus' defense, particularly in their current 7-3 and 4-2 wins, where they showed strong offensive power. Columbus only has one win during this stretch, a close 5–4 win in March 2023, which shows they can push the pace and hold up when they get chances to score. Since the Islanders have been better in recent head-to-heads, they may try to take advantage of Columbus's lower face-off percentage and problems with the power play. To stay in the game, Columbus will need to execute strong defense and kill penalties quickly. The Islanders might be able to keep their lead in this game if they use past scoring patterns and face-off control to their advantage.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 05, 2024
|Islanders 4-2 Jackets
|Dec 08, 2023
|Islanders 7-3 Jackets
|Oct 29, 2023
|Islanders 2-0Jackets
|Mar 25, 2023
|Jackets 5-4 Islanders
|Dec 30, 2022
|Islanders 2-1 Jackets