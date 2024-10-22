How to watch today’s New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news

The New York Islanders will face off against the Detroit Red Wings to start an exciting NHL battle on October 22, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT.

The Detroit Red Wings have a record of 2-3-0, while the New York Islanders possess a record of 2-1-2.

The Islanders' power play is ranked 28th because they only score on 12.5% of their chances. The Red Wings' power play is ranked 22nd, with a 15.8% success rate, which is not far behind.

The Islanders are much better at face-offs. They win 52.3% of the time, which is good enough for 10th place in the league. However, the Red Wings are having a tough time in this area; they are currently ranked 28th with a 46.4% face-off success rate.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will take on the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Date October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNDET, MSGSN2

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings team news

New York Islanders team news

Semyon Varlamov has endured a rough start. In his first three games, he has a single win, one defeat, and an overtime loss, with a 3.27 goals-against average as well as a .868 save percentage. He has also failed to record a shutout.

Noah Dobson set up four assists early in the season.

Anthony Duclair is useful, getting 16:30 of ice time each game and scoring two goals, including one assist.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ilya Sorokin Back injury Day-to-Day Anthony Duclair Leg injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot is off to a good start by posting a 3.31 goals-against average along with a .907 save percentage. He has helped his team win one game and lose one, including a shutout.

Alex Lyon has had two starts and has a 2.06 goals against average (GAA) along with a .938 save percentage. He has split his record with a win and a loss.

Dylan Larkin has four points, which includes three goals as well as one assist.

Detroit Red Wings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Motte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tim Gettinger Undisclosed Out

New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

After five head-to-head games, the Islanders and the Red Wings have split the wins, with each team getting two. The most recent game, in March 2024, went to Detroit 6-3. The offense for Detroit has shown that it can score a lot against New York. In the last three games, they've won two and scored at least four goals each time. The Islanders beat the Wings 2-0 in January 2023, though, showing that they can also shut them down. This game might not have many goals because Cam Talbot as well as Alex Lyon have been going well in goal for Detroit lately and Noah Dobson along with Ilya Sorokin are keeping the Islanders' defence stable. Both teams will depend on their goalies, but Detroit may have the upper hand offensively if Dylan Larkin can keep up his hot streak of goals.

Date Results Mar 22, 2024 Wings 6-3 Islanders Mar 01, 2024 Islanders 5-3 Wings Oct 31, 2023 Wings 4-3 Islanders Mar 04, 2023 Islanders 4-1 Wings Jan 28, 2023 Islanders 2-0 Wings

