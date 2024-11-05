How to watch today’s New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Islanders will host the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin a thrilling NHL clash on November 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. After beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1, Sidney Crosby scored 2 goals in the Pittsburgh Penguins' most recent game.

As of right now, the Islanders have a 4-6-2 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in the Metropolitan Division. They have given up 37 goals and scored 27, for a difference of -10 goals scored.

The Penguins, on the other hand, have a record of 5-7-1 overall and 0-2-0 in their division. Their record is 2-1-0 in games settled by a single goal, which is a little better than their overall record.

This game will be the first time this season that these two teams will face each other.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an exciting NHL action on November 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Date November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN-PIT, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has a 3-3-1 record, a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.29, and a save percentage (SV%) of .922, but he hasn't had a shutout yet this season.

Semyon Varlamov has had a tough season with a record of 1-3-1, a goals-against average of 3.21, and a low .876 save percentage, along with no shutouts.

Kyle Palmieri has 9 points, which includes five goals and four assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Mike Reilly Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

This season Joel Blomqvist has a record of 2–4–0, a 3.46 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage, but he hasn't had any shutouts.

Alex Nedeljkovic has had a more even game, with a record of 2–2-1, a goals-against average of 2.75, and a .903 save percentage. He has also not yet recorded a win.

Sidney Crosby has 14 points, which includes five goals and nine assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bryan Rust Lower body injury Out Matt Nieto Knee injury Out

New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The next time the Penguins and the Islanders meet, they will be trying to improve on their recent past, which includes both close games and easy wins. The Islanders have beaten Pittsburgh in two high-scoring games in the last five meetings, winning both 5-4. This shows that they can score when they have the chance against Pittsburgh. But the Penguins showed how strong they are with a 7-0 win in December of last year and a 3-1 victory earlier this year, showing that they are capable of controlling the pace as well as defense when they need to. As of late, games have been very close, so fans can expect this one to be very close, with both teams wanting to get ahead in the division.

Date Results Apr 18, 2024 Islanders 5-4 Penguins Feb 21, 2024 Islanders 5-4 Penguins Jan 01, 2024 Penguins 3-1 Islanders Dec 28, 2023 Penguins 7-0 Islanders Mar 10, 2023 Islanders 4-3 Penguins

