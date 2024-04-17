How to watch today's New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Islanders will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL matchup on April 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Even though the Penguins have the lowest power-play percentage in the NHL (14.6%), they show tenacity by persistently testing the Islanders' defense.

The Islanders, who are ranked 21st in power play rate, perform well when they have the extra player and take advantage of the Penguins' penalty kill unit, which is ranked 32nd in the league at 72.1%.

The Islanders have prevailed over the Penguins with a 54.6% success rate in the highly competitive face off duel.

The Islanders' 5-4 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their previous meeting on February 20, 2024, shows the ferocity of their rivalry as both teams gave their best in an exciting exhibition of hockey skills.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and Puck Drop Time

Date April 17, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NHL match between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on TNT and MAX.

Additionally, fans can watch this NHL match between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on TVAS, MSGSN, and SN-PIT.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

New York Islanders Team News

As the New York Islanders get ready for their next games, they are juggling a number of injuries and uncertainties.

There is some hope for the team's lineup depth as center Kyle MacLean and left winger Matt Martin are both listed as day-to-day with possible returns.

However, defenseman Noah Dobson is still out with an anticipated return date of April 17 on the matchday, which puts even more pressure on the team's defensive stability.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield is on long-term injured reserve until September 16th, so his absence will be felt until then, which emphasizes the need for defensive depth.

The dynamics of the team's squad are further complicated by the addition of right winger Hudson Fasching to the injured reserve list.

The Islanders will have to count on their toughness and ability to change as they face these problems and try to keep their edge on the ice.

Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for the next game against the Islanders, they are dealing with a number of ailments and roster issues.

The team is having trouble with depth because center Jansen Harkins is on the injured reserve list.

The fact that defenseman Ryan Graves is still on long-term injured reserve highlights how vulnerable the Penguins' defensive line is.

Defensemen Ryan Shea, John Ludvig, and center Lars Eller are all listed as day-to-day players; their availability will depend on how well they each recover.

The Penguins will need to strategically alter their lineup and rely on the power of their remaining players to get through these losses.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL matchups: