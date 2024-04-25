How to watch today's New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Round One Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes.

Second-seeded Carolina Hurricanes will take a commanding 2-0 series lead into Long Island for a Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the third-seeded New York Islanders on Thursday at UBS Arena.

In the opening game last Saturday, Carolina skated off with a 3-1 victory to hold home-ice advantage and strike first in the best-of-seven series. The Hurricanes followed it up by putting on an epic rally to take Game 2 by the scruff of the neck, winning 5-3 and taking a 2-0 series lead.

The Hurricanes will aim to make it a 3-0 series advantage as they head on the road for the first time postseason. New York had their moments in Game 2, but weren't incisive enough to pull clear, allowing Carolina to rally back. The Islanders are hoping home comforts for Games 3 and 4 can drag them back into the series.

With home ice in their favor, will the Islanders make amends?

Here is all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date & Puck-Drop time

The New York Islanders will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the highly anticipated NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Date Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Arena UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Islanders vs. Hurricanes NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Team News & Key Leaders

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are making a change in between the pipes ahead of a crucial Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Head coach Patrik Roy told reporters on Wednesday that Ilya Sorokin will take over in goal from Semyon Varlamov. Scott Mayfield is the only injury concern, ruled out for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.

For 57 minutes of Game 2, the Islanders controlled matters and led heading into the home stretch, leading 2-0 at the first interval. Kyle Palmieri opened the scoring with his first goal of the postseason off assists from Mike Reilly and Brock Nelson. Bo Horvat doubled the lead with his first goal of the playoffs off assists from Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas.

In the second period, New York was outshot 12-4 with both teams scoring a goal apiece, leaving them up 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Anders Lee struck on the power play for his first goal of the postseason off assists from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Pierre Engvall.

The Islanders imploded in the third period, conceding 17 shots. In that period, they only managed a single shot of their own.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast has been listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. After falling flat in the first two periods in Game 2, Carolina found a way through and continues to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with plenty of game-changers in their ranks.

So far in the postseason, Brady Skjei has three assists, while Andrei Svechnikov has two helpers. Seth Jarvis has one goal and two assists, including five hits. Evgeny Kuznetsov has delivered one goal and one assist, with his strike being a powerplay marker. Jake Guentzel, Aho and Martin Necas have all tallied a goal and an assist.

The defence has been solid, limiting opportunities for the opposition. Goaltender Frederik Andersen is 2-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams split the four games they played in the regular season, with Carolina failing to win either game played at home.