How to watch New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Islanders will host the Chicago Blackhawks to open a high-voltage NHL battle on December 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

As a whole, the Chicago Blackhawks are 9-17-2 and 5-9-2 on the road. The New York Islanders, on the other hand, are 11-12-7 and 5-7-2 at home.

Chicago's power play is one of the worst in the NHL, converting only 13.3% of chances (31st in the NHL). It is not likely to get better against New York's strong penalty kill, which is ranked sixth in the NHL at 82.5%.

The Islanders power play, which is ranked 10th in the league and hits 23.3% of the time, could take advantage of the Blackhawks' big weakness on the penalty kill, which is currently ranked 32nd in the league at 65.6%.

New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks in a thrilling NHL clash on December 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Date December 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CHSN, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has an 8-8-4 performance, a 2.58 goals against average, a .912 save rate, and one shutout.

Anders Lee has 24 points, including 13 goals and 11 assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Semyon Varlamov Lower body injury Day-to-Day Scott Mayfield Illness Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Arvid Soderblom has a 2-6-1 record and a 2.41 goals-against average with a .921 save rate.

Connor Bedard, a growing star for Chicago, has 21 points, which includes five goals and sixteen assists.

Ryan Donato has scored 10 goals, one of which was on the power play, and blocked 66 shots.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Upper body injury Day-to-Day Petr Mrazek Groin injury Out

New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Recent head-to-head past between the New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks shows a competitive but roughly Islanders-leaning story. New York has taken three of the last five games, including a close one 2-1 on the third of April 2024, and two great games in 2022, a 3-0 shutout along with a 3-1 win. Chicago's two wins during this time were both close. On January 20th, 2024, they won 4–3, and in December 2021, they won 3-2. Based on this pattern, the Islanders may have an advantage because their special teams are strong and their offense is more steady. This is especially true if their defense acts as well as it did in their previous games. However, Chicago's star player Connor Bedard's ability to make moves could help the Blackhawks win if they can score when they have the chance.

Date Results Apr 03, 2024 Islanders 2-1 Blackhawks Jan 20, 2024 Blackhawks 4-3 Islanders Dec 05, 2022 Islanders 3-0 Blackhawks Nov 02, 2022 Islanders 3-1 Blackhawks Dec 06, 2021 Blackhawks 3-2 Islanders

