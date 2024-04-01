Ipswich Town vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having gone top of the Championship standings, new leaders Ipswich Town will be looking to fend off the chasing pack as they host fellow Premier League-chasing Southampton at Portman Road on Monday night.

Ipswich currently lead the way in the Championship, with Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton following them.

The Tractor Boys were made to sweat for three points against Blackburn Rovers, but ultimately they got the job done and came away with a 1-0 victory on Good Friday.

On the other hand, Southampton's flailing hopes of forcing their way back into the automatic promotion contention were dealt a major blow last time out as a last-gasp Emmanuel Latte Lath strike forced the Saints to settle for a point against Middlesbrough on Friday. The Saints hold two games in hand over their hosts, but they are 10 points behind them in the standings.

A win at Portman Road would boost Southampton's automatic promotion aspirations, while a loss would almost certainly consign them to the playoffs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Portman Road

The Championship match between Ipswich Town and Southampton will be played at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on Monday, April 1, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ipswich vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Attacker Wes Burns is definitely missing for Ipswich as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue, while George Hirst (muscle) is also out of contention. However, Conor Chaplin shook off a knock in time to start and make an important contribution at Ewood Park.

Kieran McKenna could opt for the same starting XI on Monday after watching his side impress against Blackburn on Good Friday. Lewis Travis was ineligible to face parent club Blackburn but should return to the bench for this fixture.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Sarmiento, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Southampton team news

The away side have two confirmed absentees, with both Juan Larios (hamstring) and Ross Stewart (muscle) sidelined, although Saints' boss Russell Martin confirmed before the draw with Boro that both men are inching closer to making a return.

Jan Bednarek, Ryan Fraser, David Brooks, and Kyle Walker-Peters were all cleared from the medical deck and made the squad on Good Friday, so they could well be drafted back into the side here.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; S. Armstrong, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Adams, A. Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Bree Midfielders: Sulemana, Aribo, Brooks, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Rothwell Forwards: Adams, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition September 20, 2023 Southampton 0-1 Ipswich Town Championship January 15, 2015 Ipswich Town 0-1 Southampton FA Cup January 4, 2015 Southampton 1-1 Ipswich Town FA Cup March 7, 2012 Southampton 1-1 Ipswich Town Championship August 17, 2011 Ipswich Town 2-5 Southampton Championship

