How to watch today's Iowa vs Illinois State CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Iowa and Illinois State, including how to watch and team news.

No. 25 Iowa will have its first game of the season on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, against the Illinois State Redbirds.

Iowa's new offensive coach, Tim Lester, wants to show off an updated offense when they face their first FCS game of the season. Last season, Iowa only scored 15.4 points per game, which showed how bad their offense was, especially their passing game, which had only 136.1 yards each game.

Illinois State's offense, on the other hand, was more dynamic. They averaged 32.8 points per game and had a balanced attack with 236.3 passing yards along with 198.1 running yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs Illinois State CFB game, plus plenty more.

Iowa vs Illinois State: Date and kick-off time

No. 25 Iowa and the Illinois State Redbirds are ready to start the thrilling CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date August 31, 2024 kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Kinnick Stadium Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa vs Illinois State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Iowa vs Illinois State team news

Iowa team news

Leshon Williams appeared in 14 games and ran for 821 yards, which is an average of 58.6 yards per game. He also scored one touchdown. He caught 12 passes for 68 yards with a score, which helped the passing game.

Additionally, Kaleb Johnson ran for 463 yards (33.1 for each game) and gained three touchdowns over the same 14 games.

Erick All had a big effect on the passing game. He caught 21 passes for 299 yards, which is 21.4 yards per game, and scored three touchdowns.

Illinois State team news

As a running back, Mason Blakemore gained 980 yards (98.1 yards for each game) and earned 14 touchdowns.

Zack Annexstad competed in 11 games and completed 69.7% of his passes, throwing for 2,114 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Aside from throwing the ball, Annexstad ran for 149 yards (13.5 for each game) and scored two touchdowns. Furthermore, Daniel Sobkowicz caught 68 passes for 933 yards with 10 touchdowns.

More NFL news and coverage