How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) are set to clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-1) in a women’s college basketball duel on Thursday at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ranked No. 15, Iowa State boasts an impressive record, but recent matchups against in-state rivals have exposed areas for improvement. The Cyclones narrowly edged past Drake with a two-point victory, following an eight-point defeat to Northern Iowa—a game that highlighted the team’s need for further preparation before diving into Big 12 competition.

Top-ranked South Carolina (5-1) has already secured key wins against North Carolina State and Clemson. However, they're coming off a surprising 15-point loss to UCLA, an uncommon stumble for a program unaccustomed to early-season setbacks, let alone consecutive losses.

Iowa State Cyclones vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the South Carolina Gamecocks live on:

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs South Carolina Gamecocks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

The Cyclones have lived up to their preseason billing, thanks to the standout performances of center Audi Crooks and forward Addy Brown. Crooks leads the team with averages of 21.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Brown contributes 16.2 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds. While their frontcourt shines, the backcourt has been equally impressive. Veteran guard Emily Ryan averages 7.5 points, five rebounds, and nine assists per game, while sharpshooters Kenzie Hare and Sydney Harris are each contributing over eight points per contest.

Depth has been a hallmark for the Cyclones, with 11 players logging at least 10 minutes per game. Although head coach Bill Fennelly may opt for a tighter rotation in this high-stakes matchup, the team’s overall depth bodes well for the long term.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have faced four power-conference opponents this season, posting a 3-1 record. Iowa State represents another tough test for a team navigating a transition from last year's championship roster.

Despite their new look, South Carolina is still driven by experienced leaders. Guard Te-Hina Paopao paces the team with 14.2 points per game, while forward Chloe Kitts contributes 11.6 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds. Freshman phenom MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 10.7 points in just 17 minutes per game, showcasing her efficiency. Guards Tessa Johnson and forward Joyce Edwards are chipping in nine points apiece, adding balance to the lineup.