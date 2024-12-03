How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State versus Marquette NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) have hit the ground running this season, delivering stellar performances that signal another promising campaign. Positioned as one of the top contenders in the Big East, they've already secured impressive victories against Purdue and on the road against Maryland, showing no signs of losing momentum.

Ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25, the Golden Eagles are enjoying an unbeaten start to their season. However, they sit slightly lower at 11th in KenPom and 7th in the NET rankings, suggesting room for growth as the season unfolds.

On the other side, the Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) have also had a strong start, although their journey has included a hiccup. They stumbled in a tough matchup against Auburn during the Maui Invitational but rebounded impressively with high-scoring wins over Dayton and Colorado, salvaging a successful showing in the tournament. With plenty of potential yet to be tapped, the Cyclones have a prime chance to showcase their talent in this matchup.

Currently ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and KenPom, the Cyclones find themselves further down at 19th in the NET rankings. This disparity likely stems from facing weaker opponents earlier in the season before their trip to Maui. Still, they've demonstrated solid play on both ends of the court, laying a foundation for what could be a standout season.

This clash pits a surging Marquette squad against an Iowa State team eager to make its mark, setting the stage for an exciting test of skill and resilience.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The Cyclones and the Golden Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue James H. Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and Marquette Golden Eagles live on:

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

Iowa State brings back several key contributors, starting with senior guard Keshon Gilbert (16.5 PPG, 5.3 APG), the Cyclones’ top scorer and a dynamic playmaker who impacts the game in numerous ways.

Fellow senior guard Curtis Jones (16.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG) has been a sharpshooter, hitting 40% of his attempts from three-point range and serving as a vital offensive leader.

Adding to their depth, sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic (12.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG) continues to impress, building on his breakout campaign last year with consistent and impactful performances.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

Kam Jones (19.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.4 APG) has consistently been the centerpiece of Marquette's offense, putting on a show game after game. However, he’s far from the only weapon in the Golden Eagles’ arsenal. David Joplin (15.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG) has emerged as a versatile scorer capable of taking over at any moment while anchoring a skilled and experienced frontcourt.

Meanwhile, senior guard Stevie Mitchell (11.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG) has elevated his game, excelling from beyond the arc and contributing significantly as a three-year starter.

While their offense boasts plenty of firepower, head coach Shaka Smart's squad draws much of its strength from an elite defense. This defensive prowess will be crucial as the Golden Eagles navigate the challenges of Big East play.

Notably, they held a potent Purdue offense to just 58 points earlier this season. However, their frontcourt is still finding its rhythm, which has occasionally left them vulnerable inside the paint.