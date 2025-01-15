How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Kansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two red-hot teams are set to clash when the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (14-1) welcome the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (12-3) to town on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Both squads are riding impressive streaks, and this Big 12 showdown promises to be a thrilling battle.

The Kansas Jayhawks enter the matchup with a 12-3 record, including a 3-1 mark in conference play. Kansas got off to a scorching 7-0 start this season before hitting a few bumps, falling to Creighton and later suffering an upset at the hands of Missouri. After a narrow 62-61 loss to West Virginia, the Jayhawks have bounced back with three consecutive wins. Their most recent victory came against Cincinnati, where Kansas showcased their ability to close out tough games.

On the other side, the Iowa State Cyclones boast an impressive 14-1 record and remain unbeaten in Big 12 play at 4-0. After a 3-0 start, their only loss came in a razor-thin two-point setback to Auburn. Since then, the Cyclones have been unstoppable, reeling off 11 straight wins, including key victories over Iowa, Marquette, and Baylor. In their most recent outing against Texas Tech, Iowa State erased a six-point halftime deficit. Two clutch free throws with just 4.1 seconds left sent the game to overtime, where the Cyclones edged out a dramatic 85-84 win.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue James H. Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

The Cyclones counter with senior guard Curtis Jones, their top scorer, putting up 17.3 points per game on 46.4% shooting, including an impressive 39.0% from beyond the arc. Joining him is senior guard Keshon Gilbert, who averages 16.1 points and 4.7 assists per contest. Iowa State also gets strong contributions from junior forward Joshua Jefferson (12.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG) and junior guard Tamin Lipsey, who chips in 10.4 points and 2.4 steals per game.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

For Kansas, senior center Hunter Dickinson leads the way, averaging 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Other key contributors for the Jayhawks include senior guard Zeke Mayo (14.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG), senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (9.9 PPG, 5.3 APG), and senior forward KJ Adams Jr. (8.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG).