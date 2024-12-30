How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Colorado NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (10-1) look to keep their seven-game winning streak alive when they face the Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) at 9:00 pm ET on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Iowa State is coming off a dominant 99-72 victory over Morgan State. The Cyclones were firing on all cylinders, shooting an impressive 61% from the floor and 35% from deep. They controlled the game from start to finish, never trailing, and winning the rebounding battle by seven. They outpaced Morgan State 17-6 in transition, while their defense shined with 11 steals and 11 blocks.

Colorado also extended their winning streak with a commanding 79-55 triumph over Bellarmine on their home court. The Buffaloes took charge early, building a lead as large as 37 points. Despite shooting just 25% from beyond the arc, Colorado made 46.8% of their shots overall, out-rebounded Bellarmine by eight, and dominated both in fast-break points (21-5) and points in the paint (44-28). On the defensive end, they held Bellarmine to 39.6% shooting overall and 26.9% from three, racking up 15 steals in the process.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs the Colorado Buffaloes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Colorado Buffaloes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Monday, December 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue CU Events Center Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Colorado Buffaloes on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Colorado Buffaloes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

In Iowa State's win, Tamin Lipsey led the charge with 20 points and five assists. Curtis Jones provided a spark off the bench, contributing 19 points and six assists, while Keshon Gilbert tallied 18 points, four rebounds, and a team-high seven assists. Dishon Jackson added 12 points, and Joshua Jefferson chipped in with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Milan Momcilovic rounded out the effort with 10 points and seven boards. This season, Iowa State boasts an offense averaging 88.5 PPG on 51.3% shooting from the field, including 35.1% from long range. Their defense has been stellar, limiting opponents to 65.5 PPG on 41.3% shooting overall and 32.7% from deep.

Colorado Buffaloes team news & key performers

On Colorado's side, Assane Diop stood out with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting in their latest victory. RJ Smith contributed 11 points and five rebounds, while Julian Hammond II filled the stat sheet with 10 points, four boards, and five assists.

The Buffaloes are averaging 76.7 PPG on 47.1% shooting, including an impressive 37.2% from three-point territory. Defensively, they've held opponents to 68.4 PPG on 41.4% shooting overall and 31.2% from beyond the arc.