How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A thrilling Top-25 showdown in the Big 12 is on tap this Saturday as the No. 25 Baylor Bears hit the road to take on the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears come into this matchup riding high after wins against Utah and Norfolk State. Their upcoming schedule includes Cincinnati, Arizona State, and Arizona. Offensively, Baylor has been impressive, putting up an average of 86.5 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor. Defensively, they’ve been holding opponents to 68.5 points on 42.8% shooting.

On the other side, the Cyclones are also in fine form, having secured victories over Morgan State and Colorado. Next up for Iowa State are matchups against Utah, Texas Tech, and Kansas. The Cyclones are lighting up the scoreboard with an average of 87.8 points per game on a stellar 50.5% shooting. Defensively, they’ve been just as strong, limiting opponents to 65.8 points on 42% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Baylor Bears NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

Meanwhile, the Cyclones leaned on a stellar defensive effort to overpower Colorado. Joshua Jefferson tied a school record with eight steals, spearheading a second-half surge. Iowa State forced 19 turnovers, converting those into 24 points. Their dominance extended to the boards, as they outrebounded Colorado 40-33, including a remarkable 20 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points.

Offensively, the Cyclones were paced by Curtis Jones, who dropped a game-high 20 points. Keshon Gilbert contributed 14 points, while Jefferson added 13 points and seven rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Tamin Lipsey rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

The Bears showcased a balanced offensive attack in their last outing, with four players scoring in double figures. Freshman VJ Edgecombe led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, and two steals. In the paint, Norchad Omier was a force, recording his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. Jeremy Roach and Robert Wright III also made their presence felt, each adding 15 points to the tally.