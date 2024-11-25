How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State versus Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two red-hot teams clash on the court when the No. 4 Auburn Tigers (4-0) take on the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) on Monday night. Auburn enters riding a four-game winning streak, while Iowa State looks to extend their unbeaten start to four games.

Auburn comes into this matchup after a dominant 102-69 victory over North Alabama at home last Monday. The Tigers, now 4-0, have kicked off their season in style, highlighted by a 74-69 win over Houston. While their schedule hasn’t been the most challenging, they’ve handled business efficiently.

Meanwhile, Iowa State cruised to an 87-52 win over IU Indy in their last outing. The Cyclones, playing in the notoriously tough BIG12, are 3-0 but have yet to face a high-caliber opponent like they will in Maui.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Lahaina Civic Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Lahaina Civic Center Location Lahaina, Hawaii

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Auburn Tigers live on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

For Iowa State, this game marks their first significant challenge of the season, having played only three games so far. In their most recent outing, the Cyclones secured an 87-52 victory over IUPUI. Curtis Jones shone in the win, posting 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Four different players contributed at least 11 points, showcasing the team’s scoring depth. Iowa State is averaging 84 points per game while their defense has been exceptional, allowing just 50.7 points per contest.

Their offense ranks 57th in the nation, but their defense leads the pack at 1st overall. To come out on top in this clash, Iowa State will need to rely heavily on their defensive prowess to stifle Auburn’s high-powered offense.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn enters this matchup brimming with confidence after a strong start to their season. The Tigers have already notched an impressive 74-69 win over Houston. Most recently, they faced North Alabama and cruised to a dominant 102-69 victory. Despite trailing 50-37 at halftime, Auburn turned the game on its head with a stunning second-half performance. Center Johni Broome delivered a standout effort, racking up 30 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and adding one assist to his tally.

Auburn's offense is firing on all cylinders, averaging 87.3 points per game, while their defense holds opponents to 59.3 points per contest. The team ranks 30th in offensive efficiency and 19th in defense. Broome has been a driving force, averaging 20 points while shooting an impressive 65.5% from the floor.