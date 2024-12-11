How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs Iowa State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) aim to extend their winning streak to four games as they face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) on December 11, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After falling to reigning national champions South Carolina in Florida, Iowa State has found its rhythm again. The Cyclones have since strung together three straight victories, defeating Middle Tennessee State at the invitational before returning home to handle South Carolina Upstate and Central Michigan with ease.

Iowa experienced their first setback of the season over the weekend, falling 78-68 to Tennessee. With the graduation of former star Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes have adopted a more balanced offensive approach.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes and the Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

The Hawkeyes boast a solid scoring margin, outpacing opponents by 16.3 points per game. They rank 51st nationally with 76.7 points per contest while holding teams to 60.4 points per game, which is 123rd in college basketball. Three players now average double-digit points, with Lucy Olsen leading the charge at 18.1 points per game, placing her 57th in the nation.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Iowa State holds a slight edge in scoring differential, outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game. The Cyclones put up 76.4 points per game, ranking 52nd nationally, and limit opposing teams to 59.2 points per contest, good for 106th in the country.

Stephanie Soares Crooks has been the driving force for the Cyclones this season, averaging an impressive 19.8 points per game, which ranks 24th in the nation. With both teams evenly matched on paper, this in-state rivalry promises to deliver plenty of excitement.