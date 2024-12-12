How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs Iowa State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) will look to extend their impressive seven-game home winning streak as they host the third-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) on Thursday, December 12, 2024, with tip-off set for 7:30 PM ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Iowa State Cyclones NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes and the Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Rupp Arena at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Thursday, December 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

Payton Sandfort was a standout for Iowa, contributing 19 points and four assists against Michigan. The Hawkeyes boast a formidable offensive duo in Owen Freeman and Sandfort, both averaging over 16 points per game. They’re supported by solid double-digit scoring contributions from Josh Dix and Pyrce Sandfort, rounding out a well-balanced attack.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

Offensively, the Cyclones have been electric, averaging 87.8 points per game while holding opponents to 64.8 points. They also average 35.3 rebounds and 17.4 assists per game. Keshon Gilbert has been a standout performer, averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per contest. Iowa State has been lethal with a 50.8% shooting efficiency from the field, 76.4% accuracy from the free-throw line, and a 35.1% success rate from long range.