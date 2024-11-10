How to watch today's Inter vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter can leapfrog current Serie A leaders Napoli when the two sides meet at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

The visitors' shocking 3-0 home defeat against Atalanta has allowed the reigning Scudetto winners a sniffing opportunity to climb atop the league standings table as the Nerazzurri come into the tie on the back of league wins over Empoli and Venezia before beating Arsenal 1-0 in a mid-week Champions League fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Napoli will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi will make changes to his XI, while only Carlos Augusto remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Defender Francesco Acerbi could be handed a start after being named in the matchday squad against Arsenal, with Marcus Thuram featuring alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Napoli team news

As for the visitors, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and former Inter duo Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Politano will be involved in the final third.

After recovering from a thigh problem, Stanislav Lobotka will battle for a spot in the middle with Billy Gilmour, with either Mathias Olivera or Leonardo Spinazzola to start at left-back.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 17, 2024 Inter 1-1 Napoli Serie A January 22, 2024 Napoli 0-1 Inter Italian Super Cup December 3, 2023 Napoli 0-3 Inter Serie A May 21, 2023 Napoli 3-1 Inter Serie A January 4, 2023 Inter 1-0 Napoli Serie A

