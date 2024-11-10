How to watch today's Inter vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter can leapfrog current Serie A leaders Napoli when the two sides meet at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.
The visitors' shocking 3-0 home defeat against Atalanta has allowed the reigning Scudetto winners a sniffing opportunity to climb atop the league standings table as the Nerazzurri come into the tie on the back of league wins over Empoli and Venezia before beating Arsenal 1-0 in a mid-week Champions League fixture.
How to watch Inter vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and FOX Deportes.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Inter vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
The Serie A match between Inter and Napoli will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 10, in the US.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi will make changes to his XI, while only Carlos Augusto remains sidelined with a thigh injury.
Defender Francesco Acerbi could be handed a start after being named in the matchday squad against Arsenal, with Marcus Thuram featuring alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez
|Defenders:
|Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni
|Midfielders:
|Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella
|Forwards:
|Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi
Napoli team news
As for the visitors, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and former Inter duo Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Politano will be involved in the final third.
After recovering from a thigh problem, Stanislav Lobotka will battle for a spot in the middle with Billy Gilmour, with either Mathias Olivera or Leonardo Spinazzola to start at left-back.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Contini, Caprile
|Defenders:
|Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola
|Midfielders:
|Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
|Forwards:
|Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter and Napoli across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 17, 2024
|Inter 1-1 Napoli
|Serie A
|January 22, 2024
|Napoli 0-1 Inter
|Italian Super Cup
|December 3, 2023
|Napoli 0-3 Inter
|Serie A
|May 21, 2023
|Napoli 3-1 Inter
|Serie A
|January 4, 2023
|Inter 1-0 Napoli
|Serie A