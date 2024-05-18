Inter Miami vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will aim to stretch their unbeaten run in Major League Soccer (MLS) to seven matches when they play host to DC United on Saturday at Chase Stadium.

The Herons' five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday as they played out a goalless draw with Orlando City, while the Black and Red were thrashed 4-1 by the New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami CF vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

Inter Miami and DC United square off at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights will be available to watch on MLS' Official YouTube Channel after the final whistle.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi didn't play in Orlando on Wednesday night, sitting out as a precaution after picking up a knock during the club's previous match against CF Montreal last Saturday. He will continue to train this week as he nurses his left leg, and his status will likely be a game-time decision.

Shanyder Borgelin also missed the game on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Federico Redondo remains sidelined due to an LCL issue, while Robbie Robinson sat out because of a knee injury.

Diego Gomez is battling with an ankle issue, Facundo Farias is out for the year due to a ruptured ACL, and Ian Fray could return soon from an ACL injury of his own. Jordi Alba could start from the outset here after coming on as a substitute on Wednesday.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender, Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Rojas, Suarez, Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

DC United team news

DC United will be without the services of Conner Antley for the rest of the campaign due to a torn ACL, while Russell Canouse missed the last game due to a health issue.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, McVey, Bartlett, Peltola, Jeahze; Pirani, Rodriguez, Klich; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 DC United 1-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 09/07/23 DC United 2-2 Inter Miami CF MLS 04/06/23 Inter Miami CF 1-2 DC United MLS 19/09/22 DC United 2-3 Inter Miami CF MLS 15/05/22 Inter Miami CF 2-2 DC United MLS

