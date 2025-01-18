How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Club America friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Inter Miami and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS giants Inter Miami will face Club America in a club-friendly match at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The Herons will be in action for the first time since a little over two months, while the Liga MX side enter the exhibition just a couple of days after a home match against Tijuana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the club-friendly match between Inter Miami and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami vs Club America kick-off time

The club friendly match between Inter Miami and Club America will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, January 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Javier Mascherano has been appointed as the new Inter Miami boss, while the extent of Lionel Messi's involvement in the match is not clear.

In addition, players such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alaba are expected to be carefully managed.

The club has signed Telasco Segovia from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Casa Pia A.C., but the midfielder will join his new team pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Club America team news

Aguilas manager Andre Jardine could deploy a few unfamiliar names in the XI as most of the key players are expected to be offered rest.

Luis Malagon could replace Rodolfo Cota in goal, with the likes of Christo Vela, Patrick Villa and Esteban Lozano - who all appeared as substitutes against Tijuana - pushing for starts here.

Igor Lichnovsky and Jorge Mere are unavailable due to injuries.

