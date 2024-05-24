How to watch the Indy 500 2024: Date, time, schedule & streaming links

How to catch the action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season reaches full throttle this weekend as teams descend upon the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for one of the campaign’s biggest races, the Indy 500.

Arguably the sport’s most celebrated single race and considered part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport alongside the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix, drivers have written their name into automobile immortality with their success in this event over the decades.

But this year’s event comes with added spice, as current leader and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson looks to turn a fifth-place start into victory before he attempts Double Duty in the Coca-Cola 600.

Article continues below

Plenty of contenders stand between him and the checkered flag, however, including the fearsome Team Penske trio of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden. The latter is chasing his own addition to a growing legacy after victory here last time around.

With 200 laps and 500 miles between the start and the finish, it’s all shaping up to be another historic edition - so how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment from the track? GOAL brings you all the details on where to watch the Indy 500 this year from the States.

When is the 2024 Indy 500?

Getty Images

The 2024 Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, May 26, over the long Memorial Day weekend, as is customary for the race. Qualifying took place the weekend before, while other associated NASCAR races will be staged on the track on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25.

What time does the Indy 500 start?

Getty Images

The 2024 Indy 500 is slated to officially begin around 12:45 ET, though coverage will start around the buildup of the race from around 11:00 ET. The race traditionally runs for nearly three hours, meaning it will be expected to finish around 15:45 ET.

Indy 500 schedule

The 2024 Indy 500 race weekend will include a final practice and the Pit Stop Challenge on Friday, May 24, before the Indy 500 Parade on Saturday, May 25.

The race will then be the flagship event on Sunday, May 26, following an hour-plus of buildup.

Date Time (ET) Phase Watch Friday, May 24 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Carb Day Final Practise Peacock Friday, May 24 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Pit Stop Challenge Peacock Saturday, May 25 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Indy 500 Parade Peacock Sunday, May 26 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Pre-Race NBC / Peacock Sunday, May 26 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM 180th Indy 500 Race Day NBC / Peacock

How to watch the Indy 500

Viewers in the United States can watch the Indy 500 through NBC and live stream the race and buildup through its Peacock streaming service.

With complete coverage of all the action beforehand, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

Where does the Indy 500 take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 Indy 500 will take place at its traditional home, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where it has been held for several generations. The track, one of the most iconic in NASCAR, is synonymous with the event.

Located in the Speedway suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana, the venue is also the home of the Brickyard 400 and previously hosted the United States Grand Prix in Formula One racing.

FAQs

Getty Images

How many laps is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 runs for 200 laps, with each lap running for 2.5 miles. The length of the race is 500 miles in total, hence its name.

Who has won the Indy 500?

Over the years, the Indy 500 has been won by several famous drivers, with Josef Newgarden being the most recent victor.

Four drivers - A. J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears, and, most recently, Helio Castroneves - have won the race a joint-record four times each. The latter, who starts on row seven this year, could take the record outright if he prevails for a fifth triumph.

Who are the top contenders for the Indy 500?

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden are considered among the top contenders for the Indy 500 after the trio ensured a front-row lockout on the starting grid following qualifying for the event.

The latter is the defending champion here, but former winner Alexander Rossi and Indy 500 rookie Kyle Larson are among the serious contenders to triumph in Indianapolis.

Is Kyle Larson racing in the Indy 500?

Fresh from a fifth-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star Race, Kyle Larson looks set to attempt history when he takes part in the Indy 500 this weekend as part of “Double Duty”.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will seek to race in both this and the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. If successful, he will become just the sixth man to do so and the first since Kurt Busch in 2014.