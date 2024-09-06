How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Fever is set to host the Minnesota Lynx to begin a thrilling WNBA battle on September 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Minnesota Lynx are looking for their 25th victory of this season when they face the Indiana Fever.

The Fever have done well at home, with a 10–5 record. They are fifth within the WNBA in assists per game, with Caitlin Clark leading the way with an 8.4 average.

The Lynx, on the other hand, have done well on the road, going 9-5. Minnesota also has 26.5 defensive rebounds per game, which is fifth in the league.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will battle each other. In their most recent meeting, which took place on August 25, the Lynx won 90-80, partly because of an outstanding 31-point effort from Collier.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx will meet in an epic WNBA game on September 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date September 06, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell scores 19.0 points for each game and makes 83.8% of her free throws. She shoots 46.4% from the field.

Aliyah Boston gets 9.1 rebounds each game, with 3.0 offensive rebounds and 6.2 defensive rebounds.

Caitlin Clark scores 18.9 points, grabs 5.8 rebounds, and hands out 8.4 assists each game.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Alanna Smith is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Courtney Williams has 5.4 assists and 2.5 turnovers per game in 26.2 minutes.

Napheesa Collier scores 20.4 points, grabs 9.8 boards, passes the ball 3.6 times and steals 1.9 balls each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups: