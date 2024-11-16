How to watch today's Indiana Hoosiers vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana versus South Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

It's a non-conference showdown between two power conference programs. The South Carolina Gamecocks from the SEC visit the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten in the Hoosier State this Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosiers (2-0) overcame a slow start in their season opener against Eastern Illinois, dominating the second half to secure the win. Indiana’s emerging Big Three—Mackenzie Mgbako, Oumar Ballo, and Malik Reneau—has been formidable, averaging a combined 56.5 points and 21 rebounds per game. Head coach Mike Woodson, now in his fourth season, seems to have the team clicking early in the year.

On the other side, the Gamecocks (2-1) come off a commanding victory over Towson, but their offense has struggled from beyond the arc. Only one of South Carolina’s top four scorers has connected on a three-pointer, and the team is shooting just 29.7% from deep. Head coach Lamont Paris, entering his third season, will look to tighten things up as South Carolina faces a significant test on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Hoosiers vs the South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers and the South Carolina Gamecocks lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the South Carolina Gamecocks live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs South Carolina Gamecocks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Mackenzie Mgbako led the charge for the Hoosiers with 18 points and seven rebounds in their victory last time out. Oumar Ballo (16 points, 7.5 rebounds) and Myles Rice (eight points) have been reliable contributors, providing strong secondary scoring. Head coach Mike Woodson also relies on the depth and versatility of players like Bryson Tucker, Trey Galloway, Luke Goode, Kanaan Carlyle, Jakai Newton, Langdon Hatton, and Gabe Cupps to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

For the Gamecocks, Collin Murray-Boyles stood out in their win over Towson, posting an impressive 27 points and nine rebounds. South Carolina has been solid defensively, holding opponents to 64 points per game, ranking 81st nationally. Murray-Boyles is one of three players averaging double figures, leading the team with 21 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Jacobi Wright (16 points, 3.7 assists) and Jamarii Thomas (10.7 points, 3.3 assists) add scoring and playmaking, while Nick Pringle contributes 8.7 points per game. Additional support comes from Zachary Davis, Myles Stute, Cam Scott, Morris Ugusuk, Arden Conyers, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, and Jordan Butler, all of whom play vital roles on both offense and defense.