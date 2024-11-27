How to watch today's Indiana Hoosiers vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana vs Louisville NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) look to keep their perfect start intact as they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Tip-off is set for 12:00 PM ET at Imperial Arena, with the game airing on ESPN.

Louisville enters this matchup with a 3-1 record, having kicked off their season with a decisive victory over Morehead State. However, they stumbled in their second outing, suffering a 22-point loss to Tennessee. The Cardinals have since regained their footing, earning wins against Bellarmine and Winthrop.

The Hoosiers, now ranked 14th nationally, are off to a 4-0 start. After a pair of straightforward wins to open the season, Indiana faced a tougher test against South Carolina but emerged victorious with an 87-71 triumph. They encountered some resistance in their most recent game, securing a hard-fought 69-58 win over UNC-Greensboro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Hoosiers vs. the Louisville Cardinals NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and tip-off time

The Hoosiers and the Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Imperial Arena Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Louisville Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Indiana’s most recent win over UNC-Greensboro was highlighted by Myles Rice, who scored 20 points. The 6ft 3in sophomore guard has been a reliable playmaker, contributing 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Rice started all 35 games for Washington State last season, where he posted the same scoring average as a freshman. The Hoosiers’ top scorer this season is Makenzie Mgbako, a 6ft 9in sophomore with NBA potential. Mgbako is averaging 18.8 points per game and has been lethal from three-point range, shooting 53.3% with eight makes from deep. He made a statement in the season opener against SIU Edwardsville, dropping 31 points.

Returning forward Malik Reneau has also been impactful, averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, 7ft0in center Oumar Ballo, a transfer from Arizona, has been a dominant force in the paint, posting 12.0 points and a team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

Louisville’s offensive approach is well-balanced, boasting five players averaging double digits in scoring. Their leading scorer, Reyne Smith, has been a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, making 16 three-pointers while converting 42.1% of his attempts. Smith, who transferred from Charleston, averages 14.8 points per game and has been a key contributor off the bench. Kasean Pryor, a transfer from USF, has also provided a spark off the bench, averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Among the starters, Terrence Edwards Jr., a 6ft6in guard who spent four years at James Madison, leads the pack with 12.3 points per game.