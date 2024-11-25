How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Little Rock Trojans NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois versus Little Rock NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) look to extend their four-game home winning streak as they host the Little Rock Trojans (3-3) on Monday.

Illinois is off to a strong start this season, boasting a 4-1 record after a dominant 84-40 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Fighting Illini have been impressive offensively, averaging 88.4 points per game, which ranks 17th nationally, while holding opponents to just 63.8 points per game (51st in the country).

Little Rock, on the other hand, enters the matchup at 3-3 following a 67-79 loss to Arkansas. The Trojans are putting up 72.3 points per game (267th in the nation) and conceding 71.0 points per game, placing them 194th defensively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. the Little Rock Trojans NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Little Rock Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Little Rock Trojans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Little Rock Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Little Rock Trojans live on:

TV Channel: BTN

BTN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Little Rock Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

For Illinois, Will Riley paces the offense with 18.0 points per game, while Tomislav Ivisic adds 15.4 points per game, with both players shooting over 53.5% from the floor. The Fighting Illini boast two additional players averaging double digits in scoring. Kasparas Jakucionis orchestrates the offense, dishing out 6.6 assists per game, while Ivisic dominates the glass with 8.2 rebounds per game. Defensively, Jakucionis leads the team with 1.6 steals per game, and Morez Johnson Jr. protects the rim, averaging 2.0 blocks per contest.

Illinois holds a significant edge in rebounding, averaging 49 boards per game compared to Little Rock's 34.2, setting the stage for a challenging test for the visiting Trojans.

Little Rock Trojans team news & key performers

Mwani Wilkinson leads Little Rock’s scoring efforts with 17.2 points per game, shooting an efficient 51.4% from the field and over 41% from three-point range. Johnathan Lawson follows closely with 16.3 points per game, hitting 44.2% from the field and also over 41% from deep. Lawson averages 4.0 assists per contest and leads the team on the boards with 7.2 rebounds per game. Wilkinson is a defensive force, averaging 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.